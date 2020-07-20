Bowling can help Pakistan beat England, says Humayun

LAHORE: Former Test wicket-keeper-batsman Humayun Farhat believes that Pakistan’s bowling could win matches in the coming series in England.

In an interview, Humayun said: “I had predicted England would stage a comeback after losing the opening Test. The wicket is batting friendly and you can see England are in control of the second Test.”

He further said that England locals had never face problems in scoring runs, while players from Asia face difficulty playing in those conditions. “In the ongoing Test, the West Indies will try to prolong their innings to save the match as they are already one match up,” he added.

Humayun said that it is good that Pakistan players are playing practice matches in the absence of warm-up matches against county teams.

“I have confidence in Pakistan bowling as compared to batting. I don’t thing bowling would let down the team.

“Naseem Shah has proved his mettle in the PSL and plus point is that the world analysts have not seen much of him. I hope the way he has started attacking in the practice matches, he will perform well,” said Humayun.

“Yasir Shah has a lot of experience and will be effective, while Mohammad Abbas has shown good line and length. I am full of hope that Pakistan team will return as winners,” he added.

He also suggested the management to opt for experience in picking the wicket-keeper for the series.