Brooks takes WI to within sight of avoiding follow-on

MANCHESTER: Shamarh Brooks led the West Indies to within sight of avoiding the follow-on in the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The tourists, already 1-0 up in this three-match series, were 227-4 at tea on the fourth day, needing just 43 more runs to make England bat again in Manchester.

Brooks was 60 not out, having kept England at bay in an attractive fourth-wicket partnership of 76 with opener Kraigg Brathwaite.

But Brathwaite’s hopes of following his 134 in a five-wicket win against England at Headingley three years ago with another hundred ended on 75 when, trying to turn Ben Stokes legside, he was caught and bowled off a leading edge.

It was a desperately needed wicket for England with all-rounder Stokes, whose superb 176 was the cornerstone of their first innings 469-9 declared, not brought on to bowl by captain Joe Root until the 51st over of West Indies’ reply.

England’s best chance of winning this match, following a four-wicket loss in the first Test at Southampton last week, lay in enforcing the follow-on after rain had washed out Saturday’s third day at Old Trafford.

By contrast, play resumed Sunday in bright sunshine with Wisden Trophy holders West Indies, looking for their first series win in England since 1988, 32-1.

Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, who might have been lbw to Sam Curran had England reviewed on Friday, should have been out for 16 on Sunday when he edged Chris Woakes.

But third slip Stokes dropped the catch after Zak Crawley, moving across from second slip, obscured his view.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, however, succeeded where England’s quicks had failed when, with just his second ball Sunday, he had Joseph well caught by Ollie Pope at short leg for 32.

Shai Hope, whose lone two Test hundreds came at Headingley in 2017, helped Brathwaite add 53 before, on 25, he was caught behind jabbing at a Curran cutter.

West Indies’ 123-3 might have become 123-4 but Brathwaite, on 46, was spared by umpire’s call when England reviewed a Stuart Broad lbw appeal.

Brathwaite then completed a 121-ball fifty when he drove Broad, controversially rested at Southampton, down the ground for four.

Brooks elegantly eased Broad off his pads and drove Bess for two of nine boundaries in a fifty that came from just 96 balls. Stokes’ first delivery took Brathwaite’s edge but the ball flew past Crawley at second slip.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings

KC Brathwaite c & b Stokes 75

JD Campbell lbw b Curran 12

AS Joseph c Pope b Bess 32

SD Hope c Buttler b Curran 25

SSJ Brooks not out 60

RL Chase not out 8

Extras (lb 11, nb 2, w 2) 15

Total (4 wickets, 76 overs) 227

Yet to bat: J Blackwood, SO Dowrich, *JO Holder, KAJ Roach, ST Gabriel

Fall: 1-16, 2-70, 3-123, 4-199

Bowling: SCJ Broad 16-3-59-0, CR Woakes 16-6-41-0, SM Curran 13-3-35-2, DM Bess 19-3-59-1, JE Root 1-1-0-0, BA Stokes 11-3-22-1

Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)