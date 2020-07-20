close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 20, 2020

Rising rivers!

World

AFP
July 20, 2020

DHAKA: The death toll from heavy monsoon rains across South Asia has climbed to nearly 200, officials said on Sunday, as Bangladesh and Nepal warned that rising waters would bring further flooding.

Torrential rains during the monsoon season between June and September trigger floods, landslides and lightning strikes across the region, with hundreds dying every year. Officials in Bangladesh said at least 67 people had died and another 2.6 million had been affected by swollen rivers bursting their banks and inundating villages over the past two weeks.

Latest News

More From World