Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

Twitter removes Trump’s video

July 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order over the unauthorised use of their music, media reports said.

The video, which featured a cover of the band’s 2001 hit "In the End", was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted on Saturday by Trump. The tweet now says: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

