160 Libya bound ‘mercenaries’ held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Khartoum: Sudanese forces arrested around 160 people on the border with Libya who were en-route to the war-torn neighbouring country to work as "mercenaries", a state-linked paramilitary group said Sunday.
"The joint security forces stationed at the Sudanese-Libyan border arrested 160 people who were going to work as mercenaries to fight in Libya, including two foreigners," Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said in a statement. The RSF is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a leading member of Sudan’s transitional ruling council.