Erdogan visits Hagia Sofia

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sofia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are due to be held at the Istanbul landmark since it was reconverted to a mosque last week. In a lightning visit billed as an inspection, Erdogan took stock of the conversion work, the president´s office said, providing pictures showing scaffolding inside the building.