AFP-SAAF virtual seminar continues

ISLAMABAD: The virtual seminar for coaches and sports professionals titled ‘Run for Immunity’ being organised jointly by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) continued for the second day here on Sunday.

Sport experts and professionals from Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are participating in the seminar.

Two high-profile Pakistani doctors, Dr Ali Sher Bajwa (consultant orthopaedic surgeon) and Maj Gen (r) Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Satti (professor of hematology) delivered lecturers on the second day.

Asian Athletics Association president Mr Dahlan in his message also applauded the initiative taken by the AFP.