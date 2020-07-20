Serbian president enrolls in sports college

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has enrolled in a sports college to fulfil what he called his boyhood dream of becoming a basketball coach.

“For the second time in my life I became a student... in a wish to become a basketball coach for kids,” Vucic said on Instagram on Saturday. “You would not believe how happy I am that after many years I am starting to realise my boyhood dreams.” Vucic, 50, who is a law graduate, posed in the photo with his student ID book from the Belgrade-based college of sports and health and a small basketball.

Vucic told a pro-government tabloid in June that his unfulfilled wish was to become a basketball coach in basketball-mad Serbia.

“There is nothing nicer than spending Saturdays and Sundays with young players, children whom you can teach something,” he told the Kurir daily.