close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 20, 2020

KE and Karachi

Newspost

 
July 20, 2020

How can we survive the debilitating loadshedding in Karachi? This issue of power outage is unbearable and everyone is now just constantly anxious. No one takes notice of this issue – even though this has been going on for a few years, especially in the rainy season. Karachiites are really disappointed in K-Electric's services. This crisis will become more serious if the government does not take any strong steps to tackle it.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost