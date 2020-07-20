The horror within

In a country where morality seems to rule every single second of every single person’s life, the rate of child sexual abuse seems blindingly high. Unfortunately, due to the usual lack of reporting and lack of access to reporting we really can’t be sure where exactly we stand. What we do know is that the past few years have seen some of the most horrific cases come to light – from Kasur to individual cases. And now we have an alleged paedophile in Khairpur raping children. As per reports, the man – a retired schoolteacher – was allegedly raping minor students whom he tutored privately; reportedly, he was also filming his assaults. He has been arrested after photographs of him sodomising a young boy went viral on social media.

As per NGOs estimations, a total of 2,846 child abuse cases were reported from across the country in 2019, with data showing that more than eight children suffered some form of abuse every day in Pakistan last year. The true number must be a magnitude higher since most cases of child harassment, molestation and rape go unreported. We only hear of a fraction of these cases, but we need to wake up to the fact that child abuse is a daily occurrence and that it often leads to murder. The fact also is that those who are economically vulnerable do not have the option to always be around for their children, no matter how much they might want to, because they are struggling to make a living and feed their families. And this is why those who are economically insecure make for the easiest targets because of their circumstances, something all predators know.

Unfortunately, Pakistan maintains no registry of child sex offenders. There is also no exchange of data between police, the FIA and other security bodies. Given that the rate of sexual abuse continues to increase, concrete measures are required to address such loopholes and also initiate a system under which sex offenders can be identified and their movement monitored. In other countries for example serial offenders guilty of molesting children, must report in regularly to police, even after completing any prison sentence, and are not permitted to work in any environment where they have easy access to children, such as schools or orphanages. We also desperately need a society that is open to an honest conversation around sexual abuse. That can only happen when we stop brushing everything under the carpet in the name of propriety and ‘decency’.