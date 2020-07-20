TeK to launch ‘Justice for Kashmir’ campaign from Aug 1

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir (Tek), UK, will be launching a campaign “Justice for Kashmir” from August 1 to 15 across the UK and Europe to draw world attention towards the rising human rights violations and demographic change to convert Muslim majority into minority in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Announcing this at a press conference on Saturday, President TeK (UK) Raja Fahim Kayani said TeK will arrange protests, seminars, conferences and debates in different cities of the UK and European countries to shed light on the sufferings of Kashmiris, which they had been facing since August 5 last year.

He said human rights organisations, members of European and British parliaments will be contacted and briefed on atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

“We have also a plan to launch a digital campaign in the main cities of the UK and Europe to highlight the sufferings of IoJ&K people,” he said and appealed to Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in the UK and Europe to actively participate in the campaign.