75pc Irish don’t intend to holiday abroad: survey

LONDON: Three out of four people on the island of Ireland are not contemplating a holiday abroad this year, a survey has suggested.

Even fewer are considering an overseas break in what remains of the summer, the research indicated, with 94 per cent expressing a preference for a staycation. The survey results come ahead of the Irish government’s anticipated publication of a green list of countries deemed safe to travel to and from.

Only countries that have a coronavirus infection rate the same or lower than Ireland will be included on the list, with Great Britain and the US among the places set to miss out. People travelling from countries on the list will not be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival in Ireland.

The Irish government continues to advise against holidaying abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Northern Ireland Executive announced a relaxation of self-isolation requirements for travellers entering the region from more than 50 countries.

There are no coronavirus restrictions on people travelling across the border on the island of Ireland. The online survey, which attracted more than 22,000 responses, was conducted by the Hastings Hotels group.

It found that 77 per cent of people would not be taking a foreign holiday this year, regardless of further relaxations to official advice on non-essential travel. There were 4,557 respondents from the Republic of Ireland and 17,748 from Northern Ireland.

Of those planning to holiday on the island, 67 per cent said they would be heading to a coastal area, 17 per cent were looking for city breaks and 11 per cent said they preferred a countryside location. Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “The figures are really welcome news from a provider point of view with so many people looking to explore Ireland this summer.”