EU struggles to agree coronavirus recovery deal

BRUSSELS: EU leaders battled to save a beleaguered 750 million euro ($860 million) virus recovery package at a summit on Sunday, as global deaths soared past 600,000 and Hong Kong raised the alarm about its growing outbreak.

The United States—the worst-affected country by far—ended a week in which it registered its highest figures for new cases for three days running, taking its total towards 3.7 million infections and 140,00 deaths.

The virus has now infected more than 14 million people worldwide. With clusters cropping up from Spain to Australia, officials were again facing the dilemma of imposing lockdowns to protect public health or loosening restrictions to save struggling businesses.

Illustrating the shrinking room for manoeuvre, angry demonstrators took to the streets in Israel to protest against their government’s handling of the crisis.

And scientists too were feeling the pressure, Britain ramping up its tit-for-tat row with Russia on Sunday over claims Kremlin agents hacked into British labs where virus vaccines are being developed. Economic recovery is at the forefront of policymakers’ minds in Europe, with the continent facing a crippling recession and still unable to agree on the terms of its massive package to help the most-affected countries. “I still can’t say whether a solution will be found,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she headed into the third day of an extraordinary summit on Sunday.

“There is a lot of good will... but it may also be that no result will be achieved today.”

The summit with all 27 EU leaders was supposed to frame the terms of the rescue deal but a handful of countries led by the Netherlands are reluctant to hand over such vast sums to nations they regard as profligate—particularly Spain and Italy.

Police in the German city of Frankfurt said they were met with “a hail of bottles” when they tried to break up an open-air party in the city centre involving thousands of youngsters. So-called corona parties have broken out in the city’s squares as bars and clubs remain closed to contain the spread of the virus.