PTI’s Aftab Ahmed appointed as focal person for Pak expats complaints

LONDON/LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader in the United Kingdom Aftab Ahmed has been appointed as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

An official notification issued by the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office states: “The competent authority has been pleased to appoint Mr Aftab Ahmed S/O Aish Mohammad as focal person for the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom with immediate effect.”

The notification also states the terms of reference of the appointment, which include that this role would be on an honorary basis and that Ahmed will receive the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom.

Nearly 1.5 million British Pakistanis have roots in Pakistan and most of them frequently travel to the country. According to Britain’s Foreign Office, at any point in time, around 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

Aftab Ahmed, who is a British citizen and lives in East London, will also analyse and evaluate the data of complaints received vis-a-vis their disposal/redressal and will submit a report to Buzdar on a monthly basis along with his recommendations for the resolution of issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

This notification was originally dated February 11, but its implementation was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis. The appointment was finally announced by Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab Chief Minister’s focal person on Digital and Social Media, who said: “Overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK can send their complaints/grievances to Aftab Ahmed.”

Speaking to The News, Ahmed said: “To solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the UK, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has nominated me to serve the overseas community. Overseas Pakistanis are very close to Chief Minister Buzdar’s heart. He realises that when overseas Pakistanis leave Pakistan, they sometimes suffer various problems, like their houses or land is grabbed unlawfully. To solve their problems, Chief Minister Buzdar has appointed me.”

He said the Punjab Chief Minister has already instructed the authorities not to tolerate any kind of wrongdoing to overseas Pakistanis in Punjab.

Ahmed said Buzdar valued the contribution of overseas Pakistanis and realised that they deserve better treatment in Pakistan. He added that Buzdar, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has proven himself to be a man of action and he has delivered progress and transparency in the biggest province of Pakistan.

The focal person for overseas Pakistanis in Britain said Prime Minister Khan has always praised overseas Pakistanis for helping Pakistanis in their hour of need and they have always stood up for Pakistan.

Ahmed further said the Government of Punjab would try its best to solve all the problems of overseas Pakistanis residing in the UK.