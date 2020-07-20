Bidding for ‘part of CPEC’s western route under way’

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said the bidding process for a part of CPEC’s western route — Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road — was under way.

In a tweet, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, said the project was direly needed for the Balochistan people and it would open the doors of socioeconomic development of the locals.

Furthermore, he said as per the plan, the matter of Chinese funding for Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of the CPEC western route was being processed, which is to be included in the upcoming meeting of joint coordination committee of the CPEC.

He said on completion of this 210-kilometre project, Islamabad-Quetta would be connected through an expressway. The National Highway Authority (NHA) has already invited bids from eligible firms for works packages of dualisation of 298km Kuchlak-Zhob section of the N-50. The project will be completed in five packages — 65km Zhob-Tangi, 65km Tangi-Qila Saifullah, 50km Qilla Saifullah-Nasai, 65km Nasai-Khanozai, and the 53km Khanozai-Kuchlak.