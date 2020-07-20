15,000 apply for just 10 jobs at engineering firm in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: An engineering firm has been “overwhelmed” with 15,000 applications for just 10 jobs on a new assembly line. Lontra is opening the new line in Tyseley, Birmingham, later this year, assembling industrial machines from components manufactured across the UK.

Steve Smith-Howes, of recruitment agency Glue Resourcing, said: “This is an unprecedented volume of applications for a job posting even accounting for the recession triggered by Covid-19.

“Although roles with fast-growth manufacturing firms such as Lontra are seen as highly attractive, reflecting the world class skills and ambitions of the local workforce, I’ve never known anything like it in 30 years of recruitment.”

Steve Lindsey, Lontra’s chief executive, said: “A buoyant software sector is of real value to the UK, but it will be outliers such as ourselves that transform the UK’s manufacturing and construction sectors.

“Manufacturing and exports create a strong bedrock for an economy, delivering productive and rewarding jobs that people are proud of. It is these jobs that we should be investing in as a country.”