Imran believes ‘justice will prevail’ in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching commitment to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and their right to self determination and said he believed “justice will prevail”.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister on the occasion of the Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan (Accession to Pakistan Day), said this right to self determination was recognised by the United Nations Security Council and international laws.

“Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people and stand with them in their struggle for self-determination,” the Prime Minister tweeted. He further posted: “Kashmiris right of self-determination is recognised by the UNSC under international law.”

The Prime Minister also expressed his resolve to fight for justice for the oppressed Kashmiri people who are struggling against the brutal and illegitimate actions of the Indian government. “We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva supremacist Indian govt in IOJ&K.” “I know that justice will prevail,” he added.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the people of IOJK in their just struggle for freedom from India’s illegal occupation. “On this day in 1947, true representatives of J&K adopted a historic resolution for accession to Pakistan. Despite decades of Indian occupation, resolve of Kashmiris and immutable bonds to (Pakistan) stand strong. We reaffirm unwavering support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for freedom,” he said.