Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive as corona recedes

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan’s confirmed coronavirus infections in a 24-hour-period dipped below 1,600 on Sunday — the lowest increase in infections across the country since May 26 — it resumes its battle against polio today (Monday) after a suspension of nearly four months.

The country’s latest coronavirus figures, 1,579 in 24 hours and 46 deaths took the country’s confirmed cases and deaths to 263,496 and 5,568 respectively. The country also hit another milestone: Over 200,000 people had recovered from Covid-19, 77.5 per cent of the total cases, according to official figures.

The optimistic numbers led Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza to announce that the government is going to resume anti-polio campaigns and administer polio drops to children across the country from today.

The polio immunisation campaign had come to a halt as the government focused its energies on containing the deadly coronavirus outbreak. “As things are improving on COVID front, we are resuming polio campaigns in specific localities from July 20,” he announced late on Saturday.

Dr Mirza also gave assurances that all the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) and health guidelines for social distancing and safety of vaccinators as well as children to be immunised will be strictly followed.

On Saturday, another polio case was reported from Balochistan taking the national tally of cases thus far this year to 60. Sixteen cases of polio have emerged from the province this year.

The polio campaign, in its first phase will begin in areas of Faisalabad, Attock, South Waziristan, Karachi and Quetta. Polio drops will be administered to nearly 800,000 children under the age of five, whereas a separate campaign will start later for remaining children.

In a related development, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour on Sunday lauded Pakistan for its efforts to eradicate polio, saying Ottawa saluted the team working to fight the virus. “Tomorrow, door to door vaccination will resume in 169 high risk Union Councils, saving 770,000 children from this terrible disease,” Gilmour wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a Unicef report said a massive decline had been reported in Pakistan’s polio cases over the last two decades. According to the report, the decline started since the launch of the Pakistan’s “Polio Eradication Programme in 1994”. The cases dropped to only eight in 2018 from over 20,000 cases every year during early in 1990s.