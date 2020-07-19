Shamima’s lawyer hails ruling: National security cannot outweigh justice, fairness

LONDON: The British Bangladeshi girl and ISIS bride Shamima Begum’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee has welcomed the Court of Appeals ruling that national security cannot outweigh justice and fairness and that Shamima Begum – the east London schoolgirl who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State (IS) group – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship.

Three senior judges at the Court of Appeals ruled that “the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal is to be permitted to come into the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal” launched, on behalf of Begum’s family, by lawyer Tasnime Akunjee, whose parents hail from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Lord Justice Flaux said: “Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns, so that the leave to enter appeals should be allowed.” The judge found that “the national security concerns could be addressed and managed if she returns to the United Kingdom”. In its ruling, the court said: “If the Security Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions consider that the evidence and public interest tests for a prosecution for terrorist offences are met, she could be arrested and charged upon her arrival in the United Kingdom and remanded in custody pending trial.”

Talking to The News and Geo in an exclusive interview, the lawyer, who specializes in criminal defence and terrorism law, said that the ruling covers basic matters and has told the lower court that it should stay focused on the idea that justice and fairness are the most important parts of any legal system. “Beyond that the judges have said that for the appeal process to be anything meaningful Shamima Begum needs to be brought back to the UK so she can properly engage with the appeal process.

Akunjee said that the Court of Appeal was “scathing” in it’s ruling about the lower courts. “The idea that the higher court has to remind the lower court of justice and fairness is quite shocking but it was necessary in this case. As the situation moves on we will get greater clarity and what that means is that the courts have to think about national security but it must not be the only thing to think about and they (the lower courts) cannot be turned into political tools.”

Tasnime Akunjee said that the law British government used to strip Shamima Begum and others of their British nationality has been used since 2002 in its current from. This law has been used on an average ten times a year, he held, for only to be used against the most difficult and pernicious individuals but under this government the use of this law has expanded to over 170 people.

Shamima Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year. Then home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds later that month. Shamima Begum then took legal action against the Home Office, claiming the decision was unlawful because it rendered her stateless and exposed her to a real risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.

In February, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) – a specialist tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone’s British citizenship on national security grounds – ruled the decision was lawful as Ms Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent” at the time of the decision. Her challenge to the Home Office’s decision to refuse to allow her to enter the UK to effectively pursue her appeal was also rejected.