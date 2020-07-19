Pakistan urges world to push India to end oppression in IOK

NEW YORK: The universal values of freedom and peace are under assault in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan has said, and he called for ending New Delhi's "egregious human rights violations" in the disputed region.

"India has occupied the region and brutally oppressed its people since 1947," he said in an opinion piece published in Newsweek, a leading American weekly magazine, pointing out that random and senseless killing remains a fact of life in Kashmir. "The international community, particularly the United States, cannot let India get away with its brutal oppression of the Kashmiri people under the cover of the coronavirus pandemic," the Pakistani envoy wrote. Last year, he said, the spirits of millions of Kashmiri people were lifted when President Donald Trump offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute, when he met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington. "The president recognized that peace in South Asia would remain elusive until Kashmiris are able to choose their own destiny," he said, adding, "This would not be possible without US leadership."

But, Ambassador Khan said that in August 2019, India unilaterally annexed Jammu and Kashmir, making a mockery of international law and the reams of UN resolutions that recognize Kashmir as an international dispute, violating bilateral agreements, as well as its own commitments to the Kashmiri people. Even before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, Kashmiris were reeling under an oppressive lockdown. "Instead of easing restrictions, India doubled down on its lockdown and oppression in Kashmir."

Imagine having no internet access, no information, no contact with your loved ones, while a pandemic rages outside," the Pakistani envoy added. "As if that was not enough, we also witnessed a rise in fake encounters, extrajudicial killings and intensified crackdown on the media, and renewed internet restrictions in Kashmir, duly documented by credible international organizations. Eight million Kashmiris would have lived a full year in a state of complete lockdown this Aug 5, turning Kashmir into the largest prison on earth.”

Most ominously, he said India, through a recently promulgated ordinance, wants to change Kashmir's demographics by force, turning its majority into a minority. This domicile law, for those of us who still care about international law, is a blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which expressly forbids an occupying power from transferring its own civilian population into a disputed territory.:”