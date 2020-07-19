Pakistan to send lonely elephant Kaavan to Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Saturday approved the relocation of elephant Kaavan after it became the centre of a high-profile animal rights campaign supported by famed singer Cher.

Kaavan was kept in chains at Islamabad Zoo and exhibited symptoms of mental illness, prompting global outrage over its treatment and a petition demanding its release that garnered over 400,000 signatures.

The IHC ordered Kaavan’s freedom in May and instructed wildlife officials to find a “suitable sanctuary” for it.

Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said authorities would “ensure that it lives a happy life”.

“We are bidding Kaavan farewell with a heavy heart. It is a sad decision,” he added.

Aslam said that a team from Cambodia is coming over to take the 36-year-old elephant with it.

He said that he had discussed Kaavan’s plight with the prime minister and it had been decided that a safari zoo will be built in Islamabad. Authorities told the hearing that an expert committee had recommended it be moved to a 25,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia for retirement.

“The court has agreed with the proposal,” Anis-ur-Rehman, the chairman of Islamabad Wildlife management board, said on Saturday. Zoo officials have in the past denied that the Kaavan was chained up, instead claiming it was pining for a new mate after its partner died in 2012.

But its behaviour — including signs of distress such as bobbing its head repeatedly — demonstrated “a kind of mental illness”, Safwan Shahab Ahmad of the Pakistan Wildlife Foundation said in 2016.