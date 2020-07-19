Traders protest govt policies blowing horns

ISLAMABAD: Traders from the twin cities and all over the country staged a rally – ‘Blow the horn, wake-up the government’ – here on Saturday to inform the government about their difficulties.

The traders scuffled with the police near Zero Point on their march towards the Red Zone. The caravans of traders choked the Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk and chanted slogans and blew horns. The traders’ representatives addressed the rally and criticized the government for its anti-trader policies causing shutdown of businesses. Police contingents remained on the stand-by on the Islamabad Expressway to avert any untoward incident.

Police officials also scuffled with traders near Zero Point and Serena Chowk, as they wanted to head towards the Constitution Avenue.

Water cannons were used to disperse the traders moving towards the Red Zone.

President All City Tajir Union Sharjeel Goplai said they wanted to resister protest with the government against its policy towards the traders. The traders dispersed peacefully after recording their protest.