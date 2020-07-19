close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
July 19, 2020

M-6 to bring about revolution in interior Sindh: Bajwa

National

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday said the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project would bring about a socio-economic revolution in the interior Sindh.

In a tweet, Bajwa, also head of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, said the 306km Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) had been approved in the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec), which will be executed on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said after completion of the project, the CPEC eastern route (Peshawar-Karachi) would also be completed adding that the project would also connect East Balochistan to the entire Motorway network.

