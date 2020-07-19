Sindh police recover 90pc abductees in two months

KARACHI: Though the law and order situation is not satisfactory in some districts of upper Sindh in regard to 'kidnapping for ransom', due to the effective police operations around 90 percent of abductees have been recovered in the last two months.

Official figures of Sindh Police suggest that around 11 persons are still in the captivity of dacoits; however, independent sources differ with the figure and are of the view that the numbers of abductees in the said region are 21.

Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts of northern Sindh are famous for kidnappings for ransom, as two big and five small gangs of dacoits are active in the ‘Kacha’ area (bed of river Indus) forests, ‘Shah Belo’, Alif Kacho, Bagarji Belo and Raunti Belo.

Despite many police operations and losing nine police officials, including two senior officers, the rule of bandits in the Kacha area covering thousands of acres of land has not ended yet.

Dacoits’ gangs are armed with Kalashnikovs, G-3 rifles, rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft guns.

According to the ‘The News’ survey, police have rescued 115 abductees in the past two months belong to different areas of the country. Majority of them were kidnapped by dacoits by using the honey trap of a woman’s voice. Despite the significant success of police, the heirs of remaining one dozen plus abductees are still waiting for an effective police operation for the recovery of their loved ones.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi told ‘The News’ that due to the effective policy of the police, the majority of abductees had been rescued but some ten abductees were still with the robbers.

In March this year, the number of abductees was 125, and according to sources, tensions between the Sindh government and police authorities at that time have demoralized the police department, resulting in the worst law and order situation all over the province, particularly in upper Sindh areas.

After the new command of police and deployment of new officers in Sukkur region, simultaneous police operations in Kacha areas of different districts not only completely wiped out Dakoo Raj, but also the police succeeded in recovering 115 abductees.

DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi said dacoits had been wiped out, as there was no robbery on the National Highway and now the situation was much better.

Sources informed The News that ineffective armored vehicles procured for the Sindh Police caused king of police officials, lowered the police morale and affected the overall law and order situation.

Nine police personnel, including DSP Rao Shafiullah and SHO Murtaza Mirani and seven other officials, have been martyred in the attacks of dacoits in Sukkur range.

Sukkur DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi concluded that the police have had many fierce encounters with dacoits in which many of young men and officers were martyred and despite that, the department was ready to do more for peace.

Local sources were of view that the Sindh police would have to take a stern action against the dacoits, lawbreakers as well as their facilitators besides completely depoliticizing the department so that it could do its job with complete impartiality.