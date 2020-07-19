Police constable, five others held for kidnapping NHA employee

TOBA TEK SINGH: Police on Saturday arrested a Sheikhupura police constable and his five accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a NHA employee posted at Motorway M-4 Waryam Wala Material Department to kill him.

Complainant Abdul Ghaffar of Chuttiana Chak 312/GB, father of abductee Sohaib Ghaffar, informed the police that his son was on way to his office on a motorcycle when six accused persons, including Sheikhupura policeman Bilawal Hussain, Majid Anwar and Saeed Iqbal of Vehari, Noman Asghar and Hasnain Ashraf of Sheikhupura and Shahzaib of Chak 312/GB, allegedly abducted him and took him to some unknown place. To it, DPO Rana Umar Farooq constituted a police party which arrested the all accused persons. According to the DPO, the accused had kidnapped Sohaib as he had allegedly developed illicit relations with the wife of accused Majid.

Meanwhile, Gojra Sadar police arrested a woman along with her mother and father, all belonged to Chak 219/RB, Faisalabad, for allegedly killing her husband. The police said that accused Asma Bibi, her father Khadim Hussain and her mother Nasreen Bibi came to Gulshan Colony of Gojra a week ago to the house of deceased Syed Ali Raza to settle dispute with him where after a quarrel, they allegedly tortured him to death.

TWO COPS COMPULSORILY RETIRED: Faisalabad Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar has compulsorily retired Toba Tek Singh police Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmad and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilawar Hussain from service after an inquiry confirmed charges of corruption against them.

He also suspended SI Rana Muhammad Tahir for similar charges. Meanwhile, District Police Officer Rana Umer Farooq suspended ASI Imtiaz Ahmed over public complainants received against him.