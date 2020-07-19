ATC gives two days remand of teacher

S­UKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court Khairpur gave a two-day physical remand of the teacher accused of raping students during tuition.

The Khairpur Police on Saturday produced accused Sarrang Shar at ATC Court and sought 14 days physical remand but the court allowed only two day physical remand. According to ASP City Saad Arshad said that accused will be once again presented before the ATC Judge on Monday for further remand. He said that the DNA samples of the accused have been collected and sent to laboratory for matching. ASP Arshad said that Telegraphic Act was also added in the FIRs against the accused teacher.

Meanwhile, another child molestation case was reported on Saturday from village Mir Hassan Shar in jurisdiction of Bozdar Wadda Police Station in Khairpur. ASP Arshad said the accused has been arrested while further raids are underway to arrest three other accomplices.