Two more die of coronavirus in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two more patients died of coronavirus while five others tested positive for the Covid-19 in the district on Saturday.

With the new case, the number of persons infected by the viral disease reached 888 in the district since

the outbreak of corona-virus pandemic in the country.

Health department officials said that Muhammad Javed, 55, a resident of Samandar Garhi in Pabbi, and Shamsur Rahman, 80, a resident of Shaidu town, were under treatment for Covid-19 at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, for the last several days.

They said that they were on ventilators but could not survive and expired while struggling for life.

With the two new casualties, the number of fatalities from the viral disease raised to 51 in the district.

Similarly, six more infected patients had recovered from the virus. A total of 775 patients had recovered from the Covid-19 so far.

The officials expressed happiness over the decrease in the number of coronavirus patients and appealed the people to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and save precious lives.