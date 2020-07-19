Anti-polio drive to begin in South Waziristan from 20th

PESHAWAR: The government has decided to resume vaccination drives against polio in the province after four months and the first small scale campaign has been planned in South Waziristan from July 20

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club here on Saturday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the anti-polio campaign would be carried out while strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Abdul Basit, Team Lead WHO Dr Gedi, Team Lead UNICEF Dr Andrew, Team Lead N-STOP Dr Ijaz Ali Shah, Technical Focal Person EOC Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah and other officials were also present.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Covid-19 pandemic affected all aspects of life including immunization programmes as the immediate responses to the pandemic included halting of immunization activities including polio vaccination campaigns that resulted in declined protection levels of children against vaccine preventable diseases. He said that isolation of polio virus from environmental surveillance sites and detection in humans indicated widespread and persistent circulation of poliovirus in KP, adding that the province reported 63 of the total 108 cases in the country in 2020. In the current year, three polio cases were reported from South Waziristan, he added. “After detailed analysis, we are convinced that the risk of spread of coronavirus through polio vaccination campaign is almost negligible so the government has decided to resume polio vaccination campaigns in the country,” he pointed out. He continued, “We are hopeful that with support of media and local community, we will conduct a successful campaign in all union councils of South Waziristan.” The schedule and scope of next campaign will be decided in consultation with the federal government, he said and thanked media persons for continuously supporting the cause of polio eradication.

“I wish all the best to our hard-working frontline polio workers to save our future generations and the dignity of our beloved country,” said Jhagra. Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit said that the three days campaign would start from July 20 in all 78 union councils of South Waziristan district during which over 78,000 children under the age of five would be vaccinated. He said that a total of 609 teams would visit over 48,000 houses in the district, adding that 250 supervisors and monitors would be deployed to ensure good coverage and quality campaign. “We have introduced necessary adjustments in operational strategies with the objective to minimize the risk of spread of coronavirus,” said Abdul Basit, adding that teams would be provided with masks and hand sanitizers. He added that teams had been advised to avoid touching the children during vaccination as parent or caregiver should hold them. He said that a thermal gun would be provided to every supervisor to check temperature of teams in morning. They will also assess the teams for any symptoms (flue, abdominal discomfort, sore throat) before sending team to field, he added.