Apple watch could spot you’re sick with COVID-19

Apple Watch has always put health front-and-center, and Fitbit went so far as to allude to fitness in its name. Now, as reported by ZDNet, Stanford University has launched the Coronavirus Wearables Study to find out if it’s possible for the watches and trackers we have about our person most of the time can be used to predict Covid-19 even before symptoms develop, foreign media reported

This predictive approach is rumored to be part of other Apple Watch improvements expected to arrive in the coming months or years. One report claims that by recognizing the way a wearer’s body changes in the run-up to a panic attack, the Watch can issue a warning before it happens, to help head it off.

The study will ask participants to share data including heart rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation. Not every wearable can measure all of these – Apple has never implemented blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and will likely need a hardware upgrade to do so.

Once collected, the data will be used to create algorithms designed to spot physiological changes that happen to the wearer and indicate sickness is on the way.