close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
July 19, 2020

Russia denies stealing data of Oxford research for virus vaccine

National

NR
News Report
July 19, 2020

Moscow: Russia has denied hacking Oxford University’s Covid-19 data as they have signed a deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the college to produce a vaccine, foreign media reported.

Moscow’s sovereign wealth fund publicly announced details of the agreement after the Kremlin was accused of engaging in cyber espionage.

Britain, Canada and the United States said on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state were trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world - allegations the Kremlin denied.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview on Friday that Moscow did not need to steal secrets as it already had a deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture the potential British vaccine in Russia.

Latest News

More From Pakistan