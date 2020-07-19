Maharashtra youth ‘on way to meet Pak woman’ detained

GUJARAT: A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra was detained by a team of Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday night at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, about 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Pak border. The youth was in a bid to cross the border, allegedly to meet a woman based in Karachi of Pakistan, officials said, foreign media reported.

According to officials, Mohamad Zishan Siddiqui, a native of Khawaja Nagar in Osmanabad of Maharashtra, was apprehended by the BSF around 9 pm on Thursday from the Rann of Kutch, while he was walking in a dehydrated state towards the international border.

Officials said that when detained, Zishan claimed that he was trying to cross the border to meet a woman named Samra in Karachi of Pakistani with whom he was “in love with”. The duo was allegedly in contact through Facebook and Whatsapp

BSF troops took action after they were alerted by the Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police and local Gujarat Police, regarding the presence of a missing person from Osmanabad in Dholavira of Kutch.

