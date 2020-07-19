Blood test to detect COVID-19 result in 20 mins: study

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australian researchers have been able to detect positive COVID-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the virus, foreign media reported.
The research team developed a simple agglutination assay—an analysis to determine the presence and amount of a substance in the blood—to detect the presence of antibodies raised in response to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The researchers at Monash University in Australia were able to identify recent Covid-19 cases using 25 microlitres of plasma from blood samples, the study, published in the journal ACS Sensors, reported.
“This simple, rapid, and easily scalable approach has immediate application in SARS-CoV-2 serological testing, and is a useful platform for assay development beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said study researcher Banaszak Holl.
The researchers said that positive cases of Covid-19 cause an agglutination or a clustering of red blood cells, which is easily identifiable to the naked eye.