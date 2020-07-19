Is low testing of virus behind Pakistan’s falling daily new cases?

KARACHI: On July 15, the World Health Organization in Pakistan held a technical working group virtual meeting and acknowledged that COVID-19 cases seemed to be slowly falling in the country. Pakistan had reported just 2,165 new cases in the past 24 hours, foreign media reported.

The South Asian country has so far registered over 261,000 COVID-19 infections, with 5,505 deaths and 183,737 recoveries. The number of active cases currently stands at 70,787.

The WHO groups Pakistan among the 10 countries with the fastest-growing number of new COVID-19 cases. In a leaked letter in June, the global health body also criticized the government for hastily removing lockdown restrictions.