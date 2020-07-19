25,000 saplings to be planted during monsoon

Rawalpindi : Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Mahmood Saturday said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, more than 25,000 saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi during monsoon to ensure neat and clean environment.

While inaugurating the tree plantation campaign in Quaid-e-Azam park and Gulzar-e-Quaid, he said the saplings would be distributed among the people by setting up stalls to promote the concept of plantation for healthy atmosphere.

He was flanked by federal Parliamentary Secretary on Anti-Narcotics Shaikh Rashid Shafiq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Zubair, Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (r) Anwarul-Haq and the Director General PHA. Asif Mahmood said under the vision of PM Imran Khan, the measures had been taken for planting trees across the province to enhance the natural beauty of Punjab. On the occasion, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said the people should cooperate with us to make tree plantation drive successful to combat with climate changes challenges.