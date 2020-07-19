Action against kiln owners demanded

LAHORE : A boundary wall of a centre for the blind in Jhang has been razed to the ground and a cricket pitch in its lawn has also been destroyed allegedly by two brick kiln owners so that their trawlers could take a shorter route. A proper road was already very much there.

Pakistan Association of the Blind, Jhang had spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on construction of the boundary wall, rooms and a cricket pitch for the blind to play cricket in Farooqabad on Toba Road near Rao Colony, Jhang. The association started construction of the new campus with the assistance of people. Muhammad Usman, general secretary of the association, has filed an application with the deputy commissioner Jhang to intervene and order the kiln owners to restore the boundary wall. Usman himself is visually impaired.