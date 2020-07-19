Trench at Firdous Market restricts locals’ movement

LAHORE : Lack of planning and care for citizens by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has made it virtually restricted dozens of families to their houses because of a 15 feet trench dug up on the service lane at the site of under-construction Firdous Market underpass.

Several residents while talking with The News claimed that the trench has blocked their way to enter or exit from homes in vehicles. “In case of emergency, we can’t come out of our homes on our own vehicles,” they maintained.

Professor Naazish Ata-Ullah, a resident of 18 G, Gulgerg III, said she needed urgent help and attention of authorities. "The Firdous Market underpass is under construction. A sewer line is being laid in our service lane which is a good thing. But for the past week, we have been grounded in our house, unable to drive in or out because of the trench in the road in front of our gate," she added. She said, “LDA is getting this work done but it was outrageous that we, elderly people, are imprisoned due to the slow pace of work and the downpour that slows things down further.”

She added that the contractor’s workers were not seen until the afternoon. "If there is an emergency, several old folks who live in my house, including me, will be left helpless," she said, adding the authorities should speed up the work or do any other arrangement so that they can come out of their homes.

When contacted, LDA's Chief Engineer Habibul Haq Randhawa said that the work was slowed down due to monsoon rains. He said the project director had already directed to speed up the work.

The project director said that as much as 20 trolleys of sand were ordered to fill the trench and this work will be completed within the next three days. To a question what the residents will do in three days in case of an emergency, he said he has deputed a double shift to complete the work early and LDA staff deputed at the project will help the residents at any given time.