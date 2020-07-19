LDA finalises design for entertainment park at Johar Town

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed the officers concerned for providing world-class facilities at the entertainment park being established by LDA at Johar Town.

LDA has finalised the design for the entertainment park of an international standard which would be established at Johar Town, besides pre-qualifying contractors and engineering firms for executing the project.

LDA Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited the site of the park on Saturday. Project Director Abdul Razzak Chohan briefed him about the progress made so far in this regard. He said that the park would spread over 140 kanals land and cost Rs 330 million.

He apprised the DG that a jogging track, a gym, basketball court, tennis court, mini golf club and other facilities of outdoor games will be made available in the park. He informed that currently the initial environment examination of the project was being carried out. He said that pre-qualification of contractors has been completed and tenders will be allotted soon.

illegal structures: The staff of the Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished five illegal structures and sealed another four during its grand operation in the areas of Gulberg, Shadman, Muslim Town, Garden Town and Jail Road on Saturday.

An illegal building at plot No. 19-B Muslim Town was partially demolished. A structure built in front mandatory space at plot No. 934 Shadman was demolished. Plot No. 628 was sealed due to structural changes. Plot No. 34 Jail Road was sealed due to structural changes. Illegal pillar construction was demolished in Nabipura Village on Gurumangat Road, Gulberg. Another building in Nabipura was sealed due to illegal construction on the third floor. Building constructed at plot No. 43-A Industrial Area Gulberg was sealed. Construction in front mandatory space was demolished at Plot No.43/C Gurumangat Road, Gulberg. A shop in a corridor in Barkat Market was sealed and partially demolished.