CM Usman Buzdar warns of action against sale of animals in urban areas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said legal action will be taken against those who are involved in buying and selling sacrificial animals in urban areas without any discrimination.

He said the action should be taken against the sellers according to the law. He directed the administration and police to stop the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the city limits besides strictly enforcement on Corona SOPs. "No one can be allowed to violate SOPs," he added. The administration and police officers themselves go out to field to review the situation. Implementation on SOPs is in the interest of the citizens, he said.