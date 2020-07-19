Hazara Expressway: Traders threaten protest if Mansehra-Thakot section not opened

MANSEHRA: The business fraternity has threatened to observe complete shutter down strike and take to the streets if the government did not open the Mansehra-Thakot section of Hazara Expressway to traffic within a week. “The work on this section was completed two month back, but the National Highways Authority is not opening it to traffic, inflicting heavy financial losses on traders and causing traffic congestion at Karakoram Highway in upper parts of Hazara,” Fayyaz Solaria, the patron-in-chief of traders’ body, told reporters here on Saturday. A group of traders led by Solaria said that Eidul Azha was round the corner and sacrificial animals were being transported via the KKH. “The traffic mostly remains jammed not only at KKH but also in Mansehra, Shinkiari, Chaterplan, Battagram and other cities and towns adversely affecting business activities,” he said. Solaria said that they had met the commissioner Hazara asking him to open the Mansehra-Thakot section of Hazara Expressway, but to no avail. He said local lawmakers were least bothered to help address traffic congestion on KKH. “If Mansehra-Thakot section of expressway is not opened to traffic before Eidul Azha, we would not observe shutter down strike,” said Solaria.