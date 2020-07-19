Three robbed of cash, valuables

NANKANA SAHIB: Three people were deprived of cash and valuables here on Friday night. Kamran Amjad, a student, was traveling on a motorcycle from city Nankana to his village Adampur when two bandits intercepted him and snatched his costly mobile phone. The gunmen also tortured him over not possessing cash. Earlier, reportedly the robbers deprived Abdul Aleem and his son Naeem Ahmad of cash and two mobile phones.