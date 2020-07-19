JI to launch movement against postponement of LG polls

MANSEHRA: Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch an agitation against the postponement of local government elections in the province.

“We would not only go to public but also move Peshawar High Court against the postponement of local government elections by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province,” Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the JI provincial head, told a presser following the Shura meeting here on Saturday.

He said the government, after realising public sentiments against it, legislated to postpone LG election until August next year. The provincial chief of JI said that his party at central level had decided not to be part of joint opposition and launched an agitation to oust the federal government from power. “We know that all three major political parties, PTI, PPP and PML-N have been following the same agenda, which compelled us to keep ourselves away from them and this is why we will launch an agitation after Eidul Azha on our own to oust the government,” he said. He said that his party would never allow the PTI-led federal government to reverse the 18th Amendment. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and his provincial governments miserably failed to come up to expectations of people and energy, price hike and other issues have been increasing with every passing day,” he added.