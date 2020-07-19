Lawyers in Bannu boycott courts to protest police ‘excesses’

BANNU: The lawyers affiliated with the district bar associations of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak boycotted the courts to protest the alleged police excesses against a youth in Mamashkhel area in Bannu district on Saturday.

The lawyers associated with the bars of the three districts, including Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat, did not appear in courts to protest the alleged highhandedness of Bannu Cantt police station.

The lawyers demanded the government to register a case against the station house officer of Cantt police for the killing of youth in Mamashkhel area.

Later, a meeting was held at the Bannu district barroom which was attended by lawyers from Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan.

Speaking at the meeting, DBA president Pir Inamullah Shah advocate, general secretary Malik Haroon advocate, Tahir Waseem advocate and others said that a cricket match was going on when the Cantt police came and started firing on the spectators without any reason.

They said that 25-year old Saadullah Khan was killed on the spot while another youth Basharat Khan sustained injuries in the police firing.

The speakers said that they wanted to register a case against the SHO but the police lodged a first information report (FIR) against innocent persons and protected the real culprits.

Clarifying the situation, District Police Officer Waseem Riaz said that three cops, including the additional SHO, had been arrested in the firing and the subsequent killing of a youth and injuring another in Mamashkhel area.

He said that an FIR had been registered against Additional SHO Fidaullah Khan, constables Mohsin and Ameerullah and they were arrested in the case.

The DPO added that investigation was going on and the law would take its course in the due time after probe completed.