Rupee seen in a range

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain range-bound over the coming week due to insignificant dollar demand from importers and rise in inflows from remittances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, traders said.

“We are seeing some respite in the importers’ demand. We don’t expect this week’s demand to spill over into the next week, as most importers had already covered their (dollar) requirements,” a trader said.

“The currency is likely to follow a range-bound trading pattern with limited downside to put pressure on the rupee,” another dealer said.

“The rupee may trade in the band of 166.80 to 167.40 to the dollar in the coming sessions.”

In the interbank market, the rupee drifted lower, closing at 167.33/dollar on Friday (last week 166.35), primarily due to renewed payments of furnace oil shipments, which were on hold for the last many months.

Analysts said the encouraging numbers on workers’ remittances and the foreign direct investment didn’t support the local unit during the outgoing week.

Last week, remittances were a stand out, increasing 50 percent in June to $2.46 billion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) also increased 45 percent to $174.8 million in June as did the SBP’s forex reserves, which increased $162.5 million.

The increase in FDI for the entire fiscal year was even more pronounced, as it surged 88 percent to $2.561 billion in the fiscal year 2019/20 from $1.362 billion in the previous year.

Remittances saw a spike across almost all regions. The increase may be attributed to a number of factors. Since many of the countries eased lockdown in June, overseas Pakistanis were able to transfer accumulative funds, which they were unable to send earlier.

Further, it is also believed that they sent remittances to support extended families and friends due to COVID-19. Treasury bills’ auctions held on Wednesday raised more money than anticipated and at lower interest rates (around 25 basis points lower in 3/12 tenors).

“While inflation is around the 8.50 percent level and is expected to go up, traders are expecting interest rates to stay low, an analyst at Tresmark Research said in a note to clients.

“This is because while macro indicators like fiscal deficit, CAD, inflation are persuasive factors for higher interest rates, traders are of the view the central bank may trade these off for stimulating growth, as most central banks world over have also taken aggressive QE [quantitative easing] measures.”

“This could mean we may see negative real interest rates for some time,” it added.

Fitch Solutions, earlier this week, forecast rupee to average 171.15 versus the US dollar next year as soft demand for Pakistani assets by foreign investors will continue to cool demand for the local currency.

Fitch said rupee weakened around 7.1 percent against the US dollar year-to-date.

“Over the long-term, we forecast the Pakistani rupee to average weaker at Rs171.15/USD in 2021 due to higher structural inflation vis-à-vis the US,” it said in the latest currency roundup report. “We forecast the unit to continue to trade weaker, forecasting the rupee to average Rs163/USD in 2020.” Concerns over the country’s debt sustainability caused rupee to underperform, according to the Fitch.