Overrated advisers, downrated economy

LAHORE: We find no meaningful engagement between the economic managers of the country and businesses. In fact, the economic planners are acting like professors that lecture the businessmen that their policies are textbook worthy and best for both business and economy.

The central bank governor is convinced that stabilisation should be given preference over the growth even if it strangulates businesses and marginalises the poorest of the poor. His pursuit of hot money belied any logic as in order to attract foreign funds the interest rates were kept exceptionally high. It kept the rupee artificially stable for a while, but every sane person warned that the hot money would evaporate at the first sign of any crisis in the country and it did. The rupee is back in the range of 165-167 against the dollar although the foreign assistance after COVID-19 fully compensated the outflow of hot money. The central bank was slow in reducing the interest rates that effectively kept the investors at bay. The investors are waiting for a stable policy rate to plan their feasibility.

Prime Minister’s finance adviser is trying to jack up revenues by any means. It is of course the duty of any finance manager to increase revenues, but it should be accomplished in a way that does not hurt the lower segment of the society. He is more concerned with pleasing the IMF than protecting the poor of this country. In fact, the finance adviser and the SBP governor are a lethal combination that are making it sure that the ones with meagre means should have no means at all. During the past two years he has slapped taxes or raised the rates of taxes by around Rs1,000 billion.

It is no surprise that when the economy has almost nosedived the revenue collection in Pakistan has remained at the same level as it was in 2017-18 when the GDP growth was galloping at 5.8 percent. All new taxes or almost all were collected indirectly which means that the rich were fully protected and all the burden fell on the general public.

The commerce adviser remains optimistic all the times. He advocates enlarging the export base both geographically as well as product wise. Yet he has not taken any practical step in this regard. He has not arranged trade delegations to lobby for Pakistani products in new markets or to convince the buyers in established market to stick with Pakistani suppliers. His coordination with the finance adviser and the central bank governor leaves much to be desired. The issue of refunds should be taken strongly by him in every cabinet meeting. In fact, he is not fully convinced on the levy of sales tax on five exporting sectors and then making refunds after the exports are executed. He makes his reservations known on many occasions. He has to be on same page with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the sales tax regime. He should however ensure that a transparent system is in place for speedy return of sales tax paid by the exporters after the export amount is realised. Exports should be conducted under a system that eliminates the malpractice of the same exporting industries in local sales. Pakistan is now collecting more sales take on domestic sales of exporting sectors than when the exports were zero rated and the manufacturers availed this facility somehow on local sales as well. The Commerce advisor show also have close coordination with the ministries of power and energy to ensure smooth and uninterrupted supplies to the industries.

There is a confusion as to who is running the power and energy ministry. Is it the federal minister or the adviser to the Prime Minister on energy? Whoever is responsible should ensure that the decision of the federal cabinet to provide gas and power at notified rates is implemented in letter and spirit. If the ministry of finance fails to release the subsidy amount for supply of gas and electricity for exporting sectors in time the exporters should not suffer. Exporters should not seek shelter of courts to get their rights. If the ministry of finance has committed to provide subsidy and does not do so in time, then the defaulter is the ministry. The power and energy supply to the ministry should be cut even on this default to ensure that all government ministries honour their commitments instead of making industries suffer.