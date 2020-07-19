270,000MT imported wheat to land in August, September

ISLAMABAD: The first lot of 270,000 metric tons of imported wheat is slated to arrive in Pakistan in August and September as the government takes assistance from private sector to bridge demand and supply gap of the staple food, an official statement said on Saturday.

Private sector is responding positively to government's wheat import policy, said the statement. The private sector has booked 270,000 metric tons of wheat on 4 vessels by for August and September.

“Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Omar Hamid Khan consulted with all chief secretaries on Saturday to review availability and

prices of wheat,” said the statement. “Federal ministry is taking the measures to ensure the availability of wheat and flour at affordable rates. There will be policy of zero tolerance against hoarders and to not make any concessions in this regard.”

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the private sector to import 2.5 million tons of wheat to control prices in the domestic market. Private sector was allowed to import wheat for unlimited period. Regulatory duty of 60 percent, customs duty of 11 percent, sales tax of 17 percent and withholding tax of six percent were abolished on the import.

Imported wheat has also been exempted from the Anti-Hoarding Act imposed by the provincial governments on producing verified import record by the importers. The federal government is to approach the Sindh government to waive off the excise and taxation charges of 1.25 percent on import value of wheat.

All provinces are working with federal government to ensure complete prevention of wheat smuggling, said the official statement.

“Sindh will finalise the wheat release policy in the province at the earliest. Punjab has operationalised its wheat release policy,” it added. District administrations will be empowered in each province to evaluate functionality of flour mills.”

A survey by The News in May found that the country needs to import 100,000 to 200,000 tons of wheat every month till April next year to check price hike in the domestic market as local production is not sufficient to stabilise grain supplies.

Wheat production runs short of about one million tons and may be around 25.7 to 26 million tons this year, according to an estimate. There is about 0.7 to 1.0 million tons less output in the Punjab alone if compared with the provincial output target.