close
Sun Jul 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 19, 2020

Where's the vision?

Newspost

 
July 19, 2020

If the criteria for nomination of the chief executive of the biggest province of Pakistan are honesty, humility and are irrespective of other key strengths necessary to run the same, why not to go for any visionless proven honest person?

Vision, strong administrative skills, commitment are key success factors to achieve desired objectives for a vibrant Pakistan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost