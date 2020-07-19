Fear and loathing in Covid-19

While the coronavirus has affected the economic, tourism, social, religious and health sectors around the world, it has also had a profound effect on the human psyche. Constant confinement at home and lack of physical interaction with other people has increased psychological stress within people. Fear of the virus and lockdowns have forced people around the world to be confined to their homes. Due to this their daily routine has changed radically. The sector most affected by the virus is the education sector. Teachers and children are very worried about when they will finally get rid of this mental anguish. Just as this uncontrollable virus has infected the entire world, so it has spread in Pakistan. The first case of corona in Pakistan was reported on February 26 and then the number of cases increased sharply. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the government of Pakistan imposed a complete lockdown on March 23. Then on May 9, this complete lockdown was moved to 'Smart Lockdown', but the educational institutions still remained closed.

If we talk about the cause of mental impact in people, especially students, then the most important reason is the media. Sensational reporting and constant negative news led to fear and frustration among the people. This has especially affected the mental state of the students. They do not see any ray of hope. The second cause of psychological stress is that, due to the closure of academic institutions and no special activities, most of the youth spend most of their time in front of their mobile screen. Excessive use of these gadgets and social media has also severely affected the minds and health of both children and adults.

Aftab Ali Baig

Karachi