Our unmade journeys

There is this game we sometimes play when my wife and I connect with our two daughters on WhatsApp or Skype. The idea is to search for a country or a city where we can meet during the next few days. This demands the latest information about the new rules and requirements of travelling during the pandemic.

There is some confusion about which countries are open for the citizens of which other countries and how a 14-day self-quarantine is imposed. Besides, things remain in a flux. Rules can suddenly change. After all, uncertainty is the major gift that this pandemic has delivered, perhaps in a box borrowed from Pandora

And while our Pakistani passports have generally restricted our options, Covid-19 has stamped certain restrictions on the universally coveted American passports that our elder daughter and her family possess. It seems incredible that Americans at present are not welcome in many European countries. America itself is not an inviting place now, though it does offer a journalistic opportunity to watch the spectacle of how the wealthiest and the most powerful country in the world can stumble like this.

As I said, it is very much like a game when we search for places where we can all be together for a week or two. The desire, of course, is born of a sense of desperation about how the pandemic has created almost insurmountable barriers. In fact, we had definite plans that have now evaporated into thin air. Gradually, it has dawned on us that we are not meeting anytime soon.

Yet, the search continues. It has become a kind of a fantasy, illustrated by the memories of numerous exciting excursions into exotic places. Some outlandish suggestions are put on the table. For instance, what about Vietnam, the country where not one coronavirus death has so far been recorded?

The point here is that most of us need some respite from this overwhelming sense of insecurity and confusion that has settled in for more than four months. And we do not know how long the virus will prevail. We, in Pakistan, seem to be lucky that our infection and death rates have subsided. But another Eid is round the corner – and when Eidul Azha comes, Muharram is not far behind. Hence, fingers crossed.

In addition, it is not just Covid-19 or even the formidable threat of the locust. Our problems are mounting on every front. Battle-lines are drawn in the political arena and the burdens that the poor people have to bear are becoming unbearable. The sugar and ‘atta’ crises have exposed the capacity of the executive to govern. This week’s focus is on the shortage of wheat. It all seems very ominous, irrespective of the rumours that have recently been in circulation.

In any case, this is a very stressful time. At the heart of it, certainly, is the mystification about how Covid-19 will behave and where and when its invisible forces will next strike. It has already changed the world. Against the backdrop of the devastation that the virus has caused in the United States, largely because of the incompetence of its leadership, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a stark warning.

The message, essentially, is that Covid-19 crisis may get “worse and worse and worse”. The WHO director-general said: “Let me be blunt. Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction”.

A similar warning was sounded by scholar John Barry, author of ‘The great influenza: the story of the deadliest pandemic in history’. This was about the 1918 influenza and John Barry called it “the first great collision between nature and modern science”. The title of his column in The New York Times on Tuesday was: “The pandemic could get much, much worse. We must act now”. The argument is that “when you mix science and politics, you get politics”.

Meanwhile, the rigours of living in Covid-19’s reign for so long have played havoc with the lives of individuals and families and entire communities in many different ways. We don’t know how this experience is affecting our minds. A lot of attention is being paid to mental health issues. Many of our realities have been pushed into the realm of the virtual. Our sense of time could be in disarray. Our dreams may be drifting in new directions.

With reference to the yearning to jump across the unseen fortifications of Covid-19 that I was talking about at the outset, I found an article in the latest issue of The Economist very interesting. Its title is: “Adults across the world are listening to bedtime stories”.

We learn that there is a market for bedtime stories for adults. There is a story-book element in the assertion that analysts looked at usage data and found that people were searching for guided medications at around 10:30 pm – and the pattern was consistent across time zones. The gist of it is that “the most popular format is that of a journey – one devoid of action, conflict or tension – which is a vehicle for rich sensory description”.

I am unable to interpret this phenomenon. What appears obvious is the need for some peace and consolation in these difficult days. That is how adults have a craving for bedtime stories. Does this mean that this pandemic is able to affect our imagination or recharge it in some mysterious ways?

One complaint that a few friends have made – and I share the feeling – is that it sometimes becomes hard to concentrate. Short stories, rather than novels, are easier to digest. In my case, Proust must still wait.

At the same time, it is all the more urgent to think hard about the problems that Covid-19 has injected in our lives. There are some evident lessons. Our national priorities must change. We have to attend to the needs and the rights of our people. Otherwise, the entire edifice could crumble and then we may not have the luxury of dreaming our dreams and being lulled by bedtime stories.

The writer is a senior journalist.

Email: [email protected]