PCB wants PSL insurance cover to be wider

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started considering changes in the insurance policy of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in view of the corona pandemic.

According to sources, the PCB is considering a change in the insurance policy for the next season after the PSL-V could not be completed because of coronavirus pandemic. The existing PSL insurance arrangement does not cover losses caused by an epidemic.

Under the new arrangements, if a league match had to be postponed because of an epidemic, an insurance claim could be made. The new insurance policy is likely to take effect before the sixth season of the PSL.