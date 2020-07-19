Youth Olympic Games 2022 postponed

LAHORE: The 4th Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022 have been postponed because of the rescheduling of other international sports including Summer Olympics.

According to the information made available by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mahmood, the IOC on Friday confirmed the decision to postpone the 4th Youth Olympic Games Dakar from 2022 to 2026.

The proposal to postpone the Summer Youth Olympic Games was made by Senegalese partners and friends which welcomed by the IOC.

The IOC president stated: ‘It allows all of us, the IOC, the National Olympic Committees and the International Federations to better balance our activities. We have been strongly affected by the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and by the subsequent rescheduling of a number of major international sports events, resulting in a very crowded international sports calendar.

‘One of the consequences of the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was that we would have had to organise and support 5 Games in 3 years with all the financial, organisational and logistical challenges. On the other hand, Senegal can now carry on the excellent preparations for the YOG.’